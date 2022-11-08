Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019.
Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.
Her arraignment date has been set for March 17, 2023.
