Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons

Sara Franco Tapia
Sara Franco Tapia(Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019.

Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.

Her arraignment date has been set for March 17, 2023.

