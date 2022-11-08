Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019.

Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.

Her arraignment date has been set for March 17, 2023.

