Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan woman was arrested in Florence after giving birth to a baby that tested positive for methamphetamines and marijuana.

Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan went into labor on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center and shortly after birth the child’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Bentley was arrested and charged with the chemical endangerment of a child.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.