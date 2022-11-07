Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana

Bentley was arrested after her baby tested positive for meth and marijuana.
Bentley was arrested after her baby tested positive for meth and marijuana.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan woman was arrested in Florence after giving birth to a baby that tested positive for methamphetamines and marijuana.

Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan went into labor on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center and shortly after birth the child’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Bentley was arrested and charged with the chemical endangerment of a child.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
The two were arrested after police officers discovered synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop.
Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife

Latest News

Norris was arrested for allegedly recording someone while they were changing clothes after...
Albertville man arrested for filming tanning bed area
The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.
The DAC is a group made up of volunteer parents and students who are responsible for monitoring...
Huntsville Desegregation Committee to hold meeting Monday
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
American Red Cross faces shortage of volunteers as house fires increase in Tennessee Valley