Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan woman was arrested in Florence after giving birth to a baby that tested positive for methamphetamines and marijuana.
Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan went into labor on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center and shortly after birth the child’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
Bentley was arrested and charged with the chemical endangerment of a child.
