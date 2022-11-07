Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound.

Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court.

The victim was transported to UAB with non-life-threatening injury.

In a statement to church members, Shades Mountain Baptist Church said the shooting “was isolated and targeted at a specific individual.”

“The safety of anyone on our campus is a top priority, with measures and protocols to that end,” the statement said. The church has taken down the basketball goal posts as a precaution.

“The basketball court has allowed us to minister to a diverse group of individuals in our community, and this occurrence won’t stop us from doing all we can to reach our community and city with the gospel.”

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. The shooting is under investigation.

