Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Uncontrolled fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island.

The plant has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported.

The sheriff’s office has also begun evacuating Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods.

The sheriff’s office has engaged Code Red and there is a multi agency fire detail heading to the scene.

WTOC has a crew on way to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
The two were arrested after police officers discovered synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop.
Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife

Latest News

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
American Red Cross faces shortage of volunteers as house fires increase in Tennessee Valley
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife
Shelter dog generic. Not available for adoption.
‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’
Athens leaders set to discuss new master plan on Monday
Athens leaders set to discuss new master plan on Monday