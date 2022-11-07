Tuscumbia man arrested for allegedly enticing 17-year-old to run away from home

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was arrested on a warrant after an incident happened in April.

According to the Florence Police Department, Zakhari Smith was arrested for allegedly enticing a 17-year-old to run away from home. Smith and the girl were later found in Marietta, Georgia in June.

Smith was charged with interference with custody.

