Tuscumbia man arrested for allegedly enticing 17-year-old to run away from home

Zakhari Smith
Zakhari Smith(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was arrested on a warrant after an incident happened in April.

According to the Florence Police Department, Zakhari Smith was arrested for allegedly enticing a 17-year-old to run away from home. Smith and the girl were later found in Marietta, Georgia in June.

Smith was charged with interference with custody.

