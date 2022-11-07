Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Trump’s company appeals judge’s decision to appoint monitor

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Trump Organization is going on trial, accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company is appealing a judge’s decision to appoint an independent monitor for its business dealings while it is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization filed paperwork Monday seeking to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision, issued last Thursday, in a mid-level state appellate court.

They are also seeking a stay to prevent Engoron’s ruling from taking effect while the appeal is pending.

In court papers, the company’s lawyers argued that Engoron overstepped his bounds by requiring an outside watchdog to keep tabs on the Trump Organization for the duration of Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case.

A message seeking comment was left with James’ office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife
Gatlin III has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking,...
Athens man charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Evacuation orders lifted after fire extinguished at chemical plant in Glynn Co.
Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.
Twitter suspends Kathy Griffin for Elon Musk joke
Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana
Albertville man arrested for filming tanning bed area
A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission