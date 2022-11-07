Shop Local-Opoly: Why shopping local just got better for the holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - November is here, a time to focus on gratitude, friends and family, and usually a time to eat some of your favorite foods. However, November means we’re also entering the biggest shopping season of the year.

If you’re wanting to find some of the best gifts, local shops right around you are often some of the best places to find some unique treasures.

We all know how beneficial shopping local is, that’s why Huntsville is starting a challenge to reward those of you who are investing in the area by doing your shopping in town.

Shop Local-Opoly is like Monopoly — but better. The Local-Opoly board is made up of 26 companies that are shaping the Huntsville area’s unique character and personality through their business.

The board includes some local favorites like Holtz Leather Co., Good Company Cafe, Lawren’s, Mason Dixon, Monkee’s, Burrit on the Mountain, Terrame, The Fret Shop, The Rocket City Trash Pandas, Handel’s Ice Cream and more. While some newcomers have also joined the party like Crumbl Cookies, Fleet Feet, PJ’s Coffee and Parlor Doughnuts, just to name a few.

Each player is asked to collect at least 5 receipts from any of the 26 companies on the board to enter to win a pretty nice prize.

You can shop now between December 1 to be eligible to win. Three winners will be chosen to win either $250, $400, or $650 in gift cards at participating local businesses. Winners are announced on December 1.

Winners can pick up their prizes at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber starting December 2.

For more information and to get your game board, visit hsvchamber.org.

Good luck and happy shopping!

