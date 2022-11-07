Deals
The race to state continues

There are 22 high school football teams in the North Alabama area left competing in the second round of the Playoffs.
Catch 48 Blitz every Friday at 10 p.m.(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After the first round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs, 22 teams in the North Alabama area survived. As teams prepare for the second round this week, there are four North Alabama teams matched up against each other.

Mars Hill travels to Geraldine and Sylvania travels to Madison Academy, both representing Class 3A.

Below are the remaining games for the North Alabama area. North Alabama teams are in bold:

Class 1A:

Valley Head at Marion County

Class 2A:

Tuscaloosa Academy at Lexington

Fyffe at Winston County 

Pisgah at Southeastern

Falkville at Aliceville

Class 3A:

Piedmont at Colbert County

Lauderdale County at Gordo

Class 4A:

Priceville at Oneonta

Etowah at Deshler

West Morgan at Cherokee County

Randolph at Dora

Class 5A:

Pleasant Grove at Russellville 

Moody at Arab Scottsboro at Leeds 

Ramsay at Guntersville (Thursday, Nov. 10)

Class 6A:

Center Point at Hartselle

Muscle Shoals at Parker

Gardendale at Decatur

No Class 7A teams advanced. There are four total rounds of the Playoffs, with the last round on Nov. 25. The Super 7 Finals will be held at Jordan-Hare Stadium Nov. 30 - Dec. 2.

