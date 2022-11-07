The race to state continues
There are 22 high school football teams in the North Alabama area left competing in the second round of the Playoffs.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After the first round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs, 22 teams in the North Alabama area survived. As teams prepare for the second round this week, there are four North Alabama teams matched up against each other.
Mars Hill travels to Geraldine and Sylvania travels to Madison Academy, both representing Class 3A.
Below are the remaining games for the North Alabama area. North Alabama teams are in bold:
Class 1A:
Valley Head at Marion County
Class 2A:
Tuscaloosa Academy at Lexington
Fyffe at Winston County
Pisgah at Southeastern
Falkville at Aliceville
Class 3A:
Piedmont at Colbert County
Lauderdale County at Gordo
Class 4A:
Priceville at Oneonta
Etowah at Deshler
West Morgan at Cherokee County
Randolph at Dora
Class 5A:
Pleasant Grove at Russellville
Moody at Arab Scottsboro at Leeds
Ramsay at Guntersville (Thursday, Nov. 10)
Class 6A:
Center Point at Hartselle
Muscle Shoals at Parker
Gardendale at Decatur
No Class 7A teams advanced. There are four total rounds of the Playoffs, with the last round on Nov. 25. The Super 7 Finals will be held at Jordan-Hare Stadium Nov. 30 - Dec. 2.
