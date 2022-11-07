O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - O Chi Massage Spa has been ordered to cease and desist all massage-related activities by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy.

The cease and desist letter sent to O Chi Massage Spa states that all massage therapy establishments need to be licensed by the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy.

The Board also requires that all massage therapists need to be licensed.

The letter states that O Chi Massage Spa was operating without a license.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.