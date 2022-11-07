Deals
‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’

Shelter dog generic. Not available for adoption.
(WILX)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and this week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

Many animal shelters are non-profit. This means they depend on donations and grants to stay open. Animal shelters help reunite lost pets with their owners. Some even provide animal health services, behavioral evaluations, training, and education. But the primary function of an animal shelter is to find a home for stray animals.

That’s why National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is so important. In many cases, older dogs and cats are the most challenging group of homeless pets to place. So November is a month dedicated to helping older pets find loving forever homes. Shelters and rescues across the country hope those looking to adopt a new furry family member will consider adding a senior pet to the family this month.

The Prattville Autauga Humane Society is reducing its adoption fees for November. Dog and puppy adoption fees will be $20; cat and kitten adoption fees will be $10.

