Morning fog & showers, clearing and warmer later today

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Good Monday morning!  We have some light rain showers and damp conditions to kick off our work and school week, morning temperatures are very warm in the middle 60s. 

Areas of dense fog have developed overnight, expect this fog to stay with us through 9:00 AM.  A mix of sun and clouds will be expected today with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s, any showers we see should be gone before lunchtime.  Skies remain clear overnight with areas of fog developing again, morning lows will stay warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Tuesday will be another unseasonably warm day with mainly sunny skies and highs reaching the lower 80s. 

A backdoor cold front will move across the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday ushering in more cloud cover and cooler air, highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Thursday should be a dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs staying in the lower 70s.  Another cold front will move through on Veteran’s Day Friday bringing some light rain showers off and on through the day. 

Temperatures next weekend will be much colder behind the front, expect highs on Saturday and Sunday to be in the low to middle 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

