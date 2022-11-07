Deals
Huntsville Desegregation Committee to hold meeting Monday

By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Desegregation Committee (DAC) will be holding its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year Monday night.

The meeting will be open to the public and will be held at Lee High School Auditorium on Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday’s meeting will feature a brief report on the progress of the consent order and will be followed by a forum for questions, concerns and community input.

The DAC is a group made up of volunteer parents and students who are responsible for monitoring the implementation of the desegregation consent order in Huntsville City Schools.

The committee reviews the school system, listens to the community and files yearly reports with the court.

Anyone who would like to give feedback but can not attend the meetings is welcome to contact the committee through their website. Or email them at hsvdac@gmail.com, there are also drop boxes at each school in the district.

