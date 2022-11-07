Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

How to get creative with your holiday cards

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Despite the digital age we’re living in, holiday cards and stationary aren’t going anywhere!

This year, we’re stepping up our stationary game and adding a little razzle dazzle. Lisa from Tiramisu Paperie in Huntsville is sharing her best tips for the joyful season

When do I need to pick out my cards?

Don’t worry, if you haven’t started yet, you’re not behind... yet. Go ahead and start picking out those pictures you want to include and find a design you like. Looking for something new this year? Try including a basic photo that is not attached to the card, that way, friends and family can take them out and keep them on their fridge or framed year-round!

When do I need to send my cards out?

It’s classic Christmas card etiquette to send out your cards the first week of December. The holiday season is always the craziest time for shipping, but with delays happening year-round these days, it’s probably going to take a little longer than you think. Having your cards sent out a few weeks befor Christmas allows plenty of time for your friends and family to receive them as well as use them for decor around the house! You spent time and money on them, don’t you want people to admire them for a little while? I don’t care how humble your are, the answer is yes.

What about the holiday cards people send me?

With a little bit of imagination, everything is an accessory. Hang the cards wherever you hang garland, along the staircase, the mantle, around a doorframe, etc. It adds a personal yet festive touch to any space! Lesley Graham has some great inspiration on her blog, here.

Another great way is to find some free space on your wall, get some pretty ribbon or string and attach the cards along the ribbon hanging from a free space in your house. If you’re really creative, hang your ribbon in the shape of a tree and hang your cards to look like ornaments!

And if you like to hold on to your cards as fun memories to look back on, find a hole punch and a clip ring. Punch a hole in the corner of each card, put them on the key ring and add a decorative bow or ribbon for some holiday flare. If you’re a sucker for nostalgia, you’ll love flipping through the cards each year. Find the perfect example on the Wilshire Collection blog, here.

Want some of your own holiday cards and perfect gift for under the tree? Visit Tiramisu Paperie in Huntsville and tell them we sent you!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife
Gatlin III has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking,...
Athens man charged with drug trafficking