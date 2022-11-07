How to get creative with your holiday cards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Despite the digital age we’re living in, holiday cards and stationary aren’t going anywhere!

This year, we’re stepping up our stationary game and adding a little razzle dazzle. Lisa from Tiramisu Paperie in Huntsville is sharing her best tips for the joyful season

When do I need to pick out my cards?

Don’t worry, if you haven’t started yet, you’re not behind... yet. Go ahead and start picking out those pictures you want to include and find a design you like. Looking for something new this year? Try including a basic photo that is not attached to the card, that way, friends and family can take them out and keep them on their fridge or framed year-round!

When do I need to send my cards out?

It’s classic Christmas card etiquette to send out your cards the first week of December. The holiday season is always the craziest time for shipping, but with delays happening year-round these days, it’s probably going to take a little longer than you think. Having your cards sent out a few weeks befor Christmas allows plenty of time for your friends and family to receive them as well as use them for decor around the house! You spent time and money on them, don’t you want people to admire them for a little while? I don’t care how humble your are, the answer is yes.

What about the holiday cards people send me?

With a little bit of imagination, everything is an accessory. Hang the cards wherever you hang garland, along the staircase, the mantle, around a doorframe, etc. It adds a personal yet festive touch to any space! Lesley Graham has some great inspiration on her blog, here.

Another great way is to find some free space on your wall, get some pretty ribbon or string and attach the cards along the ribbon hanging from a free space in your house. If you’re really creative, hang your ribbon in the shape of a tree and hang your cards to look like ornaments!

And if you like to hold on to your cards as fun memories to look back on, find a hole punch and a clip ring. Punch a hole in the corner of each card, put them on the key ring and add a decorative bow or ribbon for some holiday flare. If you’re a sucker for nostalgia, you’ll love flipping through the cards each year. Find the perfect example on the Wilshire Collection blog, here.

Want some of your own holiday cards and perfect gift for under the tree? Visit Tiramisu Paperie in Huntsville and tell them we sent you!

