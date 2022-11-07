Former Jackson Co. teacher found guilty on child sex abuse charges

Deals
Former Jackson County teacher found guilty on sex abuse charges
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Jackson County came to a hands-down guilty verdict in a child sex abuse case involving a Paint Rock Valley man on Oct. 31.

Scotty Baugh, 53 was found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse and sodomy of a child between the ages of 12 and 16. He is awaiting his sentence.

Last December, Baugh was indicted on a charge of a school employee having sexual conduct with a student. He worked at Woodville High School and was a teacher and coach at Paint Rock Valley School before resigning. This case is still pending.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

