Electric buses catch fire in Anniston(Calhoun Co. Journal)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is at the New Flyer bus depot after several commercial buses caught fire Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m.

Many people say they heard a large explosion. According to the Anniston Public Information Officer, the fire started with one of the buses and began to spread. Thankfully the fire was contained and did not spread to the building. No one was injured.

Officials say the buses involved were electric buses and contained lithium batteries and that fires involving lithium batteries can be difficult to put out and may take several days.

Roads surrounding the area remain open. Anniston officials ask commuters to be careful in the area.

