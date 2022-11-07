Deals
Cullman Co. Schools welcomes therapy dog to Hanceville Elementary

Ghost will work to help students who are struggling with their emotions and in the classroom
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School’s newest employee is unlike any other. He has several years of training and so many skills that administrators are even going to allow him to take naps on the job. But when the new employee is as precious a pup as Ghost, it is easy to see why so many students are eager to welcome him to Hanceville Elementary.

School leaders and counselors believe the labrador retriever could be critical in helping some of the more troubled students.

“From helping to reduce discipline referrals, disruptive behavior, helping kids deal with their emotions, regulate themselves,” said Hanceville Elementary Counselor Reeves.

Reeves will also act as Ghost’s caretaker and she says the school is planning to insert the pup in to the student’s daily routine.

“In the morning he will be available to help those kids who struggle transitioning to school. He will also be able to come in and sit in on one-on-one counseling sessions.”

Ghost has years of training and can actually complete 60 different commands. Some as useful as visiting with someone who may be on edge, and others that are just cool to look at. Still, counselor Reeves believes Ghost will enhance the mood and energy around Hanceville Elementary.

“You can’t sit and pet a dog who is as relaxed and Ghost and not feel relaxed yourself.”

Ghost received a significant portion of his training through Service Dogs of Alabama and will be on campus every day.

