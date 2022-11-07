Deals
City of Athens to discuss proposed master plan Monday

By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A comprehensive master plan for the city of Athens will be considered Monday during a public hearing and Planning Commission meeting.

This is the first comprehensive master plan for Athens in 18 years. It is calling for several changes along U.S. Highway 72 to improve traffic flow and address other needs in the city.

According to our news partners at Decatur Daily, the city experienced a growth of more than 23% from 2010 to 2021.

The proposed plan, which is 215 pages, says U.S. 72 would be widened to provide additional lanes to ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

The plan calls the intersection of U.S. 72 and Clinton Street dangerous and discusses turning an existing, small connector street into the new primary intersection. It also calls for several median crossover areas and driveways to be eliminated on the highway.

The public hearing and Planning Commission meeting will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in Athens.

