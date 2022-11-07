Deals
American Red Cross faces shortage of volunteers available as number of house fires increase in Tennessee Valley

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m.
By D'Quan Lee
Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just the past couple weeks, there have been several house fires here in the Tennessee Valley. Khris Anderson, with the Red Cross, says around this time of year, it’s no surprise.

“Unfortunately every time the seasons change -- we go from summer, [to fall,] into winter,” she said. “We do see an increase -- sometimes a dramatic increase -- in the number of fires that we have.”

On average, members of the American Red Cross respond to nine incidents every week. When there’s a fire, Anderson says its volunteers who are the first to respond. But the number of volunteers has dwindled.

“We just lost volunteers to COVID and so we weren’t able to recruit as a many volunteers during that time. Not as many face-to-face recruitment efforts so right now we are in desperate need of volunteers.”

You don’t have to have a set number of qualifications or a certain type of job to be a volunteer.

“You don’t have to be a retired emergency manager, volunteer fireman. These are teachers, bank presidents, you name it. Think about where ever you set or whatever you do, you would make a great Red Cross volunteer if you have a heart and a concern and a compassion for people in your community.”

If you’re interesting in becoming a volunteer, you can click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

