Albertville man arrested for filming tanning bed area

Norris was arrested for allegedly recording someone while they were changing clothes after getting out of a tanning bed.
Norris was arrested for allegedly recording someone while they were changing clothes after getting out of a tanning bed.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly filming someone while they were changing clothes after using a tanning bed.

Court records show that Colby Norris, 21, was arrested and charged with voyeurism for filming someone on Oct. 14.

Records also show that the recording was done for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire.

