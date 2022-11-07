Albertville man arrested for filming tanning bed area

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly filming someone while they were changing clothes after using a tanning bed.

Court records show that Colby Norris, 21, was arrested and charged with voyeurism for filming someone on Oct. 14.

Records also show that the recording was done for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.