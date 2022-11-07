Alabamians crossing state lines for Monday’s Powerball drawing

Deals
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Alabamians will be driving across the state lines to try to win the largest jackpot ever for the lottery.

The Powerball jackpot stands at a record $1.9 billion after it rolled over Saturday night because no ticket matched all six drawn numbers — white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and red Powerball 20.

Since someone won the prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner. Monday’s Powerball drawing will mark the 41st.

The jackpot run has tied the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 consecutive drawings ended Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and one red Powerball. With a record-breaking jackpot, people are already thinking about how they’d spend their winnings.

”I would give money to St. Jude Hospital, Children’s hospital, police department, pay my church off, and just enjoy the rest,” said Roosevelt Steele, a Powerball player in Mississippi.

If you hit, you can take the money over time — 29 years — or walk away with $929.1 million in cash!

