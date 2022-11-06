Ukrainian community thanks Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke for their service at Saturday celebration

Deals
New reaction from Congresswoman Terri Sewell about the release of two U.S. military veterans who were captured three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia. Chasity Maxie spoke with Rep. Sewell about what it means to have them back on American soil safe and sound.(WBRC)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two former prisoners of war from Alabama spent time today in Huntsville meeting with the Ukrainian community.

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, two Alabama natives, were captured by Russian forces in June while fighting for Ukraine. They were detained as prisoners of war for more than three months. They were released in September as a part of a prisoner exchange.

Today, the Ukrainian community brought food and presents to show gratitude to the men who fought for their country.

I spoke to both men about their mood and feelings today.

“There’s so many things we missed and a lot of stuff’s been overwhelming since coming home but just being back home, being around family and having freedom is amazing,” said Drueke.

I also asked what the hardest adjustment as been since the two have been home.

“For me personally, just dealing with that ‘what happened to Alex and I was real.’ Facing that, seeing exactly how it affected us both emotionally, mentally, and physically. Just dealing with the aftermath itself has probably been one of the harder parts.”

Although the two are still readjusting to being home, they tell me the best part of being back home is being on a consistent routine and schedule.

