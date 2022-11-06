No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) now controls its own destiny in the SEC West as the Tigers took down No. 6 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, Nov. 5.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly talked about the Tigers' upset win over No. 6 Alabama in overtime, including his gutsy decision to go for two after scoring.

Brian Kelly made the gutsy decision to go for two after Jayden Daniels scored from 25-yards out on LSU’s first play of overtime. Daniels connected with true freshman Mason Taylor, who scored the game-winner on the two-point conversion.

LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Taylor also scored late in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead. Alabama and Bryce Young then marched down the field and kicked a game-tying field goal to send it to overtime.

Daniels threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He added 95 yards on the ground and another touchdown.

The Tiger defense kept Young and the Alabama offense out of sync all game. Young threw for 328 yards, completing 25-of-51 passes. He had one touchdown and an interception. The Tide was just 6-of-16 on third downs.

LSU will head to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on the Razorbacks at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

