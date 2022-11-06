Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for shooting wife

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was charged with capital murder after shooting and killing his estranged wife Saturday night.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon Allred was found hiding near a murder scene with the alleged murder weapon Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 14000 block of Chris Way around 10 p.m. Saturday regarding a possible shooting. Prior to arriving on the scene, the victim, Tracie Allred, had been transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by a witness.

While at the hospital, Tracie Allred was pronounced dead.

Deputies discovered that the shooter had fled the scene but were able to identify him as Vernon Allred. He was later found near the scene with a gun.

Vernon Allred was taken into custody without further incident and is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.