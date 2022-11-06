Deals
Four injured after car flips over bridge

Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed.

At 10:20 a.m. Webster updated the conditions of the patients, one person is in critical condition and the other three are in serious condition.

Webster says that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Drake Ave. and flipped over the bridge falling into the creek running alongside.

The crash occurred on Drake Ave. near Leeman Ferry Rd. just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

