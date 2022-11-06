Deals
Cloudy & Damp This Morning...Dry With Some Sun by the Afternoon

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST
Good Sunday morning! We’re dealing with some light drizzle this morning, but we should dry out quickly today and we’ll be much drier to wrap up your weekend. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s with low level clouds across the area. Expect clouds to gradually clear as we head into the afternoon with highs warmer today in the mid and upper 70s. Calm and mostly clear conditions will persist through the evening with overnight lows dipping back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Plan on near-record warmth and plenty of sunshine to kick off your new work week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. We’ll finally see cooler air make its way back into the region by mid-week and much colder air will be arriving by the latter half of the week and weekend as a strong cold front sweeps through the Tennessee Valley. This will reintroduce near freezing temperatures overnight and highs in the 50s. Rain chances will stay quite low through the next seven to ten days.

