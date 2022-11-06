Athens man charged with drug trafficking

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested on Nov. 2 after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office discovered drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.

According to the Limestone Count Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Gatlin III, 29, was pulled over by the Limestone County Narcotic Unit on U.S. Hwy. 72 near Boyln St. when deputies discovered the drugs.

Deputies discovered a stolen gun along with 2.4 ounces of methamphetamine and 24 grams of marijuana. Gatlin III has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies discovered a stolen firearm and drugs during a traffic stop. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Gatlin III has been booked into the Limestone County Detention Center with a $43,250 bond.

