Astros’ World Series victory cashes $75 million payday for bettor ‘Mattress Mack’

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale won a US-record $75 million in sports wagers Saturday (Nov. 6)...
(Twitter)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Houston Astros’ World Series triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday (Nov. 6) had huge meaning for a franchise stained by a cheating scandal in 2017 and for Dusty Baker, who had managed more games without a championship than anyone in history.

But there’s little question to whom it meant the most financially.

Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” took home the largest payout in U.S. sports betting history when the Astros recorded the final out in their 4-1 victory in Game 6. He cashed out a cool $75 million (before taxes).

McIngvale, the 71-year-old owner of the Gallery Furniture retail chain, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday’s game and cheered the final out from a seat on the front row behind the Houston dugout.

McIngvale spread his bets across multiple sports books. He laid $3 million on the Astros to win the World Series at 10-1 odds with Caesars and another $1 million with WynnBet. Later in the season, he placed $2 million bets on the Astros with BetMGM (at 5-1) and Barstool (5.3-1). He placed $1 million each at Unibet and Betfred.

Caesars took the biggest hit, having to pay McIngvale a record $30 million on his wager. The sportsbook immediately offered Mack some other Houston sports betting options in case he wanted to risk losing some of his winnings back.

For the moment, however, it looked like McIngvale was content to simply bask in his victory.

Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Huntsville businessman pleads guilty to health care fraud, receiving kickbacks
Royals outfielder gives back to the community ahead of baseball camp
