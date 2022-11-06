Albertville community hosts vigil in support of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie

Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people held candles, others said prayers, hoping Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie recovers.

“He has got to come out of this, he’s got to wake up and we just are praying every single day.”

Steve Guthrie’s wife says he suffered severe brain damage on Friday and has been unresponsive since.

Tonya Etheridge, Guthrie’s sister in law, hosted this vigil tonight, giving people the opportunity to offer their hopes and prayers for a positive outcome.

“People coming out tonight means so much to me and my family and we need a miracle right now and this is the only way I knew to get as many people in the community together to pray for Steve and pray for a miracle,” she said.

Ethridge raved about Guthrie’s personable spirit and his ability to get things done around town.

In the wake of his tragedy, she says several businesses in the area have showed their support.

“So many businesses have come out and put ‘pray for Steve’ on their billboards all through Albertville and Guntersville and it’s amazing to me the amount of people that love him. I have never-- Steve would be shocked.”

As we continue to learn new information about his status, we’ll keep you updated right here on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.