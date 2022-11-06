Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

AAA Alabama: Gas prices could drop despite holiday travel demand

While demand will be high, the expert predicts Alabama’s gas prices could actually drop.
While demand will be high, the expert predicts Alabama’s gas prices could actually drop.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tis the season for holiday travel and despite inflation, AAA Alabama is expecting more people on the roads.

“I think now that we’re, sort of, out and away from this pandemic a little bit, I think the travel numbers will be way up again, probably very close to what we saw pre-pandemic,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

He explained that most people are willing to sacrifice a few additional dollars to see family during the winter holidays, even when gas prices are up.

While demand will be high, the expert predicts Alabama’s gas prices could actually drop.

“I think our gas prices for Thanksgiving and the end-of-the-year Christmas holidays, I think, will be a little bit lower than where we are now,” Ingram said. “We’re seeing the gas prices trickle down a little bit each day, just a penny or so a day.”

It is good news for consumers pinching pennies to save at the pump. It’s money that could go toward their Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas shopping.

What could set consumers back are any unexpected car repair costs. Now is a good time to have vehicles serviced.

“Make sure your belts and hoses are in good shape, your tires, your battery, your fluid levels, wiper blades, all those things that are important in helping you get from point A to point B,” Ingram added.

Some people may be afraid that if they take their car into a repair shop, they might be ripped off.

It is not as big of a problem as people might think, according to Ingram. It is all about finding a good, trustworthy automotive technician.

AAA has a list of approved auto repair facilities online. It is free of charge and features around 100 shops in Alabama.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
The two were arrested after police officers discovered synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop.
Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife

Latest News

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Uncontrolled fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
American Red Cross faces shortage of volunteers as house fires increase in Tennessee Valley
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife
Shelter dog generic. Not available for adoption.
‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’
Athens leaders set to discuss new master plan on Monday
Athens leaders set to discuss new master plan on Monday