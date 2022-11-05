Deals
Two people with gunshot wounds drive themselves to hospital

Generic and blurry police lights
Generic and blurry police lights(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people with gunshot wounds drove themselves to the hospital Friday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in their own vehicle.

The victims told the Huntsville Police Department that the shooting occurred in a residence near Poplar Ave. and Beard St.

As of Saturday morning, one victim was treated and released and the other victim is expected to be ok.

Police are still investigating the shooting at this time.

