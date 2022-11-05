Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Rainsville on Nov. 1 for drug-related charges following a traffic stop.

According to the Rainsville Police Department, Justin Scott and Terra Helms were arrested after police officers discovered 110 grams of synthetic marijuana (spice) and smoked blunts containing spice.

After searching the vehicle, officers also discovered that the tag had been switched.

Police discovered synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop on Nov. 1. (Rainsville Police Department)

The driver of the car, Scott, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking dangerous drugs. Helms was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While booking Helms into jail, officers discovered that she was attempting to bring spice into jail by keeping it in her pants. As a result, the charges of tampering with physical evidence and promoting prison contraband were added.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.