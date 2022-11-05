Rain Through The Morning

Happy Saturday! It is yet again another mild and warm morning ahead of a cold front approaching the region with temperatures sitting in the low and mid 60s. Winds are also quite breezy and will gust up to 25 and 30 mph throughout the day. We do have a Wind Advisory in effect for our southern middle Tennessee counties until 4 pm this afternoon, so make sure you are securing any outdoor furniture or loose objects. We are currently all dry early this morning, but a line of weakening showers and storms will be arriving across northwest Alabama in the next few hours around 8 am. This activity will continue to push eastward towards I-65 through the mid to late morning hours and taper off considerably by the afternoon. While we are not expecting strong to severe storms as this line encounters more stable air, we could see pockets of heavy rainfall at times especially west of I-65. By the late afternoon and into the evening hours, we’ll likely just be dealing with light showers. With added cloud clover and rain chances, highs will be cooler today only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Most of us will be dry overnight with lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expect a much drier day to close out your weekend on Sunday with just a few lingering showers early in the day. The rest of your day should feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs warming back up quickly into the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows will be falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A drier and much warmer trend will be in store for your next work and school week with near-record afternoons highs in the low 80s. Some cooler air will arrive back to the area likely by mid-week with a cold front possible by next weekend. This will bring back rain chances, so keep checking back for the latest!

