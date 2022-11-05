Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Pancake breakfast to be held for first responders

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The House of Hope and Restoration will be hosting a pancakes with the pastor event for first responders and those in need in the community.

Pastor Jarman Leatherwood will cook the pancakes for the community before the service. The event will go from 9:3 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Pancakes with the pastor will be held at House of Hope and Restoration, located at 2525 Aspen Ave. NW Huntsville.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
William Spearman
Man arrested on child pornography, trafficking charges following search in Madison neighborhood
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
Man killed in Decatur house fire identified, cause unknown at this time
Wesley Darnell was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving entered the opposite lane...
Marshall County man killed in Thursday wreck

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights
Two people with gunshot wounds drive themselves to hospital
Fultondale officer involved in crash
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m.
Pancakes with the pastor event to be held in Huntsville
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife