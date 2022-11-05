Pancake breakfast to be held for first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The House of Hope and Restoration will be hosting a pancakes with the pastor event for first responders and those in need in the community.

Pastor Jarman Leatherwood will cook the pancakes for the community before the service. The event will go from 9:3 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Pancakes with the pastor will be held at House of Hope and Restoration, located at 2525 Aspen Ave. NW Huntsville.

