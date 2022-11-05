Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer.

Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the middle of the road. Fultondale police responded to the scene and in the process of moving the stranded vehicle, a third car hit the police cruiser and the cruiser hit the officer, according to Chief McKenzie.

The officer was responsive after the accident and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Chief McKenzie also says two other people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.