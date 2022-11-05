Deals
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

Fultondale officer involved in crash
Fultondale officer involved in crash(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer.

Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the middle of the road. Fultondale police responded to the scene and in the process of moving the stranded vehicle, a third car hit the police cruiser and the cruiser hit the officer, according to Chief McKenzie.

The officer was responsive after the accident and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Chief McKenzie also says two other people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

