Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife

Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie is asking for the support of the community.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 Guthrie was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones. According to his wife, after his pancreatitis had improved, doctors made a plan to remove his gallbladder.

The following day, Guthrie coded but doctors were able to resuscitate him. According to Mrs. Guthrie, he had five mini-seizures and the cause of them was unknown. He was then placed in the ICU.

On Friday, Guthrie’s last MRI showed that he has severe anoxic brain damage in multiple areas with the major damage being in the front areas of his brain. Mrs. Guthrie says he is unresponsive and his neurologist is removing all meds for a few hours except for his feeding tube and antibiotics.

Mrs. Guthrie says that her husband is “strictly in God’s hands” and she is grateful for the support of the community.

“This is so unexpected, devastating and incomprehensible! The support and love that’s being shown for Steve from friends, family and the community are overwhelming and I am extremely grateful for the abundance of prayers. We need a miracle,” Guthrie said.

Businesses all around the area have used their signs, windows, and billboards to show their support for Guthrie and his wife.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Spearman
Man arrested on child pornography, trafficking charges following search in Madison neighborhood
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.
Town Creek woman killed in crash
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
Man killed in Decatur house fire identified, cause unknown at this time

Latest News

Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle has passed away
Hardee's
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Huntsville Police safety patrol officer shortage, looking to meet quota for position
Huntsville Police facing shortage of safety patrol officers
Drug arrests connected to cartels in Decatur
Drug arrests connected to cartels in Decatur