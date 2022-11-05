Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie is asking for the support of the community.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 Guthrie was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones. According to his wife, after his pancreatitis had improved, doctors made a plan to remove his gallbladder.

The following day, Guthrie coded but doctors were able to resuscitate him. According to Mrs. Guthrie, he had five mini-seizures and the cause of them was unknown. He was then placed in the ICU.

On Friday, Guthrie’s last MRI showed that he has severe anoxic brain damage in multiple areas with the major damage being in the front areas of his brain. Mrs. Guthrie says he is unresponsive and his neurologist is removing all meds for a few hours except for his feeding tube and antibiotics.

Mrs. Guthrie says that her husband is “strictly in God’s hands” and she is grateful for the support of the community.

“This is so unexpected, devastating and incomprehensible! The support and love that’s being shown for Steve from friends, family and the community are overwhelming and I am extremely grateful for the abundance of prayers. We need a miracle,” Guthrie said.

Businesses all around the area have used their signs, windows, and billboards to show their support for Guthrie and his wife.

