First Alert Forecast Mostly cloudy and breezy this evening with a few showers remaining possible through the overnight hours. Sunday will be a muggy day with more clouds in the morning. A few spotty showers will remain possible through 1pm. Highs will return to the middle 70s Sunday afternoon. Unseasonably warm to start the next work week. Near record highs in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday. We could finish the week with a strong cold front on Veterans Day.

