Ardmore man killed in two-vehicle crash

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Ardmore man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronnie Clifton, 69, was killed when a truck he was a passenger in collided with a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

ALEA officials say that the man driving the truck that Clifton died in was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. Friday on Old Railroad Bed Rd. about 10 miles north of Huntsville.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

