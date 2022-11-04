TVL’s Fall favorties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The TVL ladies are gathering some of their recent favorites whether it’s books, candles, beauty products and everything in-between. Want to know what we’re loving this fall? Take a look!

Payton Walker’s Picks:

Goodbye to the blonde highlights, and hello to my natural darker color! As time in the sun begins to wind down, I thought it was a good season to switch up the hair. My best friend recently gifted me a scalloped pie dish, and I am so excited to use it this fall and for the holiday season! And in case you’re wondering... my favorite pie is chocolate chess. If you are looking for that perfect fall candle, allow me to introduce you to the Pumpkin Pickin’ scent from Embrace Candles . It is my absolute favorite, and it’s made right here in Huntsville!

Shanika Wright’s Picks:

I’ve been loving gold jewelry this season! Since I got a few highlights in my hair I feel like the gold is very complimentary. This Dove Exfoliating Body Polish is perfect for helping my skin during the colder months. I’m from south Georgia and am not used to how cold it’s already getting in Alabama! This furry zip up from SheIn is perfect for cooler days and looks good with everything.

Anna Mahan’s Picks:

