Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Spearman
Man arrested on child pornography, trafficking charges following search in Madison neighborhood
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.
Town Creek woman killed in crash
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
Man killed in Decatur house fire identified, cause unknown at this time

Latest News

FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
Authorities say 17-year-old Jayden Makell Harris shot a man's dog during an attempted robbery...
‘Cold-hearted criminal’ kills man’s dog in armed robbery attempt
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois