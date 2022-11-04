Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Scottsboro PD officers arrest 2 people on drug-related charges

According to a release by the police department, officers performed a traffic stop on U.S....
According to a release by the police department, officers performed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 72 that resulted in the arrest of Tiffani Mashburn, 39, and Tyler Nelson, 27.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested two people on drug-related charges on Thursday.

According to a release by the police department, officers performed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 72 that resulted in the arrest of Tiffani Mashburn, 39, and Tyler Nelson, 27. Officers discovered 14.99 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.57 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the course of investigation.

Mashburn was charged with drug trafficking and second-degree possession of marijuana. Nelson was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Spearman
Man arrested on child pornography, trafficking charges following search in Madison neighborhood
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.
Town Creek woman killed in crash
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
1 dead in Decatur house fire, cause unknown at this time

Latest News

Huntsville businessman pleads guilty to health care fraud, receiving kickbacks
Huntsville businessman pleads guilty to health care fraud, receiving kickbacks
Money management isn’t easy any time of the year but can be even more challenging during this...
Financial Friday: Habits That Help You Spend Less During The Holidays
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur house fire
Ardmore City Hall
TN Comptroller releases findings of misconduct investigation against Ardmore Mayor