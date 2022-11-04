Scottsboro PD officers arrest 2 people on drug-related charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested two people on drug-related charges on Thursday.

According to a release by the police department, officers performed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 72 that resulted in the arrest of Tiffani Mashburn, 39, and Tyler Nelson, 27. Officers discovered 14.99 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.57 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the course of investigation.

Mashburn was charged with drug trafficking and second-degree possession of marijuana. Nelson was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

