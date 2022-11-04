Royals outfielder gives back to the community ahead of baseball camp

Deals
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Four lucky kids and the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama enjoyed a $1,500 shopping spree
Royals outfielder gives back to community ahead of baseball camp
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No matter where our athletes from North Alabama go, they all make the Tennessee Valley proud. Huntsville’s own Brewer Hicklen is no exception.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Royals outfielder and his wife Raegan gave back to a community that gave him so much by providing the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama with a shopping spree.

Four children received $300 cards to buy new sports equipment, games, outdoor gear and more at Academy Sports. That’s not all, Hicklen decided to give a gift card to the entire club. and the Hicklen family added another gift card to shop for the program.

“That’s really one of my biggest messages is just to be there for your friends and always come with a smile and look to give to others because at the end of the day we all are so fortunate we all are so blessed, and it’s important for us to recognize that we have been blessed and to be able to pass that on to people who are less fortunate is really important and something we all should do in the community,” Hicklen said.

This donation is just in time for Hicklen’s youth baseball camp on Nov. 5 where other former and current baseball players will assist in coaching the camp.

48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 11