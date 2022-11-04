Marshall County Schools go virtual following increase in flu sicknesses

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Schools District has announced that schools will be closed and classes will turn to remote learning.

On the district’s website, a message box pops up stating that due to an increase in Flu numbers from staff and students, the schools will be transitioning to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 7 until Thursday, Nov. 10.

The message reads that this is due to the shortage of staff and leaves the schools unable to operate. On top of the Veteran’s Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11 this will give staff and students a 9-day window to stop or slow down the spread of the virus.

