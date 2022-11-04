Deals
Marshall County man killed in Thursday wreck

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 43-year-old man was killed on Thursday evening in a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville.

Wesley Darnell was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving entered the opposite lane and was hit by a vehicle driven by Randy Rathmann, 78. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darnell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rathmann and the passenger in the vehicle were transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

