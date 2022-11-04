Man killed in Decatur house fire identified, cause unknown at this time

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Decatur claimed the life of one person on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m.

Three people evacuated a house fire at the location when officers arrived on the scene. Two were transported to area hospitals while the other was transported to UAB for further treatment.

Roger Collins, 33 of Decatur was found dead in the home. Collins was transported for an autopsy to the Alabama Department of Forensics.

According to a spokesperson for Decatur Fire and Rescue, the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined until further investigation. No foul play is expected at this time.

The fire took three hours to put out and it caused minor damage to nearby structures.

