Learning about the history of Thanksgiving in Plymouth, Massachusetts

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and while we all enjoy turkey and an array of pies every year, we know things looked very different in Plymouth, Massachusetts hundreds of years ago.

Payton is talking with Richard Pickering, Chief Historian with Plimoth Patuxet Museums about America’s hometown and what it’s like this time of year versus what it was like so long ago.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

