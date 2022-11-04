Huntsville Police facing shortage of safety patrol officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Safety patrol officers can be seen working in the morning and afternoon, usually near or on school campuses making sure students arrive home safely from school.

Those patrol officers are hired by the Huntsville Police Department and right now the department is in dire need to fill these positions.

“We’ve always been short of our allotted slots of safety patrol aid,” said Lieutenant Stephen Anderson. “So it’s always kind of an issue. You know, hiring is difficult in all realms nowadays. Nowadays, it doesn’t affect us any differently than anybody else.”

HPD is working closely with the Huntsville City School District to get the word out and fill these positions.

“We’ve been reaching out to the local principals of all the schools to the PTAs really trying to push out the fact that we have availability of jobs in this position,” Lt. Anderson said. “And really let the PTAs know that we have the jobs open, it’s a great opportunity for them to serve their school serve their community, and help kids get to school safely.”

Safety Patrol Officer Joyce Betts says she sometimes feels obligated to come to work because of the ongoing shortage, even on days she has other obligations.

“Sometimes I need to take off maybe take a vacation day because I need to take care of important matters but I don’t take off because I know there’s a shortage of patrol officers,” Betts said. “I just try to find another to take care of my business so I can be here to assist.”

Even during the shortage, Betts finds the work rewarding. She’s built relationships with kids she sees and finds joy in giving her time to help when she can.

If you are interested in applying for the role, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and pass a criminal background check.

You can apply for the position by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.