Getting candid with Kaitlin about mental health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Today, we’re getting candid with Kaitlin Chappell Rogers about mental health.

It can often be thought of as a taboo topic, something we tiptoe around. But it doesn’t have to be.

Kaitlin’s message is simple: Jesus is not mad at you for taking medicine that helps your mental health.

She opened up more about her own stuggles with mental health and is sharing some love and encouragement we all deserve to hear.

For more practical advice and words of wisdom from Kaitlin, follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her newsletter, The Mental Note.

