Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Getting candid with Kaitlin about mental health

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Today, we’re getting candid with Kaitlin Chappell Rogers about mental health.

It can often be thought of as a taboo topic, something we tiptoe around. But it doesn’t have to be.

Kaitlin’s message is simple: Jesus is not mad at you for taking medicine that helps your mental health.

She opened up more about her own stuggles with mental health and is sharing some love and encouragement we all deserve to hear.

For more practical advice and words of wisdom from Kaitlin, follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her newsletter, The Mental Note.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Spearman
Man arrested on child pornography, trafficking charges following search in Madison neighborhood
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.
Town Creek woman killed in crash
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
1 dead in Decatur house fire, cause unknown at this time