Flower Friday: Fruits of the Flowering Dogwood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fall colors are covering the trees in the Tennessee Valley. If you’re wondering what some of those colors are, Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden is sharing more about the Flowering Dogwood.

Although it’s not technically a flower, these bright red fruits and burgundy leaves add a lovely pop of color this time of year!

