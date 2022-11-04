Financial Friday: Habits That Help You Spend Less During The Holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Welcome to the expensive holiday season! Money management isn’t easy any time of the year but can be even more challenging during this time.

Can you break those budget-busting shopping habits?

Patricia Lloyd with Redstone Federal Credit Union says, “yes, you can,” and here’s how.

Make a plan: Set a budget and stick to it. Use a spreadsheet or app to track all your purchases. Decide in advance how much you’ll spend on gifts, eating out, clothing, and entertainment. Focus on the long term: Purchasing gifts for others or yourself that you can’t afford may bring immediate gratification, but in the long term it can hurt your financial wellness. Instead of loading up at Christmas, remember those special people on their birthday. It spreads out the fun and your cost. Choose the cheaper option: Cook at home, stream that latest movie and host a potluck instead of covering all the food and drinks for your holiday get-together by yourself. Don’t follow your friends: Are they buying the latest gadgets or trendy, name-brand clothes because you’re trying to keep up with friends or social media influencers? Choose spending habits that benefit you – not others!

