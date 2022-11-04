Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Financial Friday: Habits That Help You Spend Less During The Holidays

Money management isn’t easy any time of the year but can be even more challenging during this time.
By Haley Baker
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Welcome to the expensive holiday season! Money management isn’t easy any time of the year but can be even more challenging during this time.

Can you break those budget-busting shopping habits?

Patricia Lloyd with Redstone Federal Credit Union says, “yes, you can,” and here’s how.

  1. Make a plan: Set a budget and stick to it. Use a spreadsheet or app to track all your purchases. Decide in advance how much you’ll spend on gifts, eating out, clothing, and entertainment.
  2. Focus on the long term: Purchasing gifts for others or yourself that you can’t afford may bring immediate gratification, but in the long term it can hurt your financial wellness. Instead of loading up at Christmas, remember those special people on their birthday. It spreads out the fun and your cost.
  3. Choose the cheaper option: Cook at home, stream that latest movie and host a potluck instead of covering all the food and drinks for your holiday get-together by yourself.
  4. Don’t follow your friends: Are they buying the latest gadgets or trendy, name-brand clothes because you’re trying to keep up with friends or social media influencers? Choose spending habits that benefit you – not others!

Let Redstone help you improve your financial wellness at: REDFCU.ORG/FINANCIALWELLNESS

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Spearman
Man arrested on child pornography, trafficking charges following search in Madison neighborhood
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.
Town Creek woman killed in crash
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
1 dead in Decatur house fire, cause unknown at this time

Latest News

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur house fire
Ardmore City Hall
TN Comptroller releases findings of misconduct investigation against Ardmore Mayor
Wesley Darnell was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving entered the opposite lane...
Marshall County man killed in Thursday wreck
According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports...
1 dead in Decatur house fire, cause unknown at this time