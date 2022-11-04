Another Warm Day To Close Out Your Work Week...Rain Returns for the Weekend

Good Friday morning! Temperatures are mild this morning to kick off your last day of the work week ranging in the low to upper 50s. There will be some isolated areas of fog throughout the early morning, so keep this in mind for your commute, but any fog should be lifting after sunrise. Expect another warm day with afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be breezy at times with occasional gusts up to 20 mph, but winds should start calming down by the evening hours. It’ll be a mild and dry evening for high school football with temperatures in the 60s. With increasing cloud cover overnight, lows will stay on the warmer side and only bottom out in the low to mid 60s through Saturday morning.

Rain chances return to the forecast Saturday morning as a weakening line of showers and a few storms approach northwest Alabama. The best chance of rain and heaviest rainfall will mainly stay west of I-65 with showers and storms winding down by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s. A few isolated showers will be possible during the early morning hours on Sunday, but overall we’ll be much drier as we close out your weekend. Afternoon highs will remain warm and climb into the mid 70s with cooler air staying to our north.

Our next week will be mainly dry and warmer with near-record warmth as highs try to make a run for the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll finally see some cooler air filter back in by mid-week with a slight chance for showers on Thursday.

